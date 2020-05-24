Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett: 'Our Human Capital Stock Is Ready To Get Back To Work'

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Sunday said that workers -- who he referred to as "human capital stock" -- are "ready to get back to work" during the coronavirus pandemic.
By David
Trump Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett: 'Our Human Capital Stock Is Ready To Get Back To Work'

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Sunday said that workers -- who he referred to as "human capital stock" -- are "ready to get back to work" during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview on CNN, host Dana Bash asked Hassett if unemployment could be in double digits when President Donald Trump faces re-election in November.

"Yes, I do," Hassett replied. "But I think all the signs of economic recovery are going to be raging everywhere and the only thing we're going to be really debating as economists is are we going to get back to where we were or is it going to be kind of a long haul to get there?"

The economic adviser added: "Our human capital stock is ready to get back to work and so there are lots of reasons to believe we can get going way faster than we have in previous crises."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us