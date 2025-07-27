Did Crooked Ken Paxton Fraudulently Claim Three Primary Residences?

Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas and his now-estranged wife, Angela, declared three separate Texas homes as their primary residence in mortgage documents, according to records obtained by The New York Times. Via NYT:

The possible misrepresentation could have allowed the couple to secure more favorable loan terms and save hundreds of thousands of dollars. The issue, first reported by The Associated Press, emerged on Thursday, two weeks after his wife, a state senator, filed for divorce, accusing him of adultery, and a little more than three months after Mr. Paxton announced that he would challenge Senator John Cornyn in what could be the Republican primary season’s toughest, most expensive race in 2026. [...] The Paxtons reside in a home worth more than $1 million in McKinney, a suburb of Dallas, according to their voter registration records. That house is in the State Senate district that Ms. Paxton represents and the one Mr. Paxton represented as a state senator before he was elected attorney general in 2014. The couple also holds mortgages on two houses in Austin, each of which they also called their primary address. Those houses appear to be rental properties, based on online listings. Mr. Paxton has disclosed rental income from two Austin sources on his financial disclosure documents.

It matters because rental properties are considered investment properties and are usually be more difficult to finance because they are considered riskier investments.

It is a federal and state crime to knowingly make false statements on mortgage documents. Ha, ha! Those rules are for Democrats and poor people, silly!

Fortunately for Godly Ken, his office is in charge of making those decisions. And his soon to be ex-wife and state senator Angela, who says she wants the divorce because she holds covenant marriage sacred, is apparently not as devoted to the rest of the Ten Commandments.

Because we're talking about the obscenely gerrymandered state of Texas, Paxton won three terms as AG despite being indicted for securities fraud. The felony charge was dropped when he paid a $300,000 settlement deal to avoid a criminal trial.

In 2023, he was impeached by the Texas State House over accusations of corruption and abuse of power made by former aides, but was of course then acquitted in the Senate.