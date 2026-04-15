Trump Lashes Out Over Midterms, Demands Credit For 'Greatest' Presidency In History

Donald J. Trump, fresh off his "greatest opening year in the history of the presidency," steps up to the mic in an interview with Fox News's Maria Bartiromo to declare with his full chest: "I had the greatest year... I ended 8 wars. The greatest economy ever... We've had the greatest year... We should be given credit." Donald, you're out here sounding like a kid who just cleaned his room for the first time and expects a parade, except a child would make a better president.

Please, Maria, ask him to list the eight wars he ended. Also, about the economy, because right now, it's in the shitter. No pushback? Imagine our surprise!

"Let me just ask you about the midterms," Bartiromo said. Do you expect the Republicans to lose seats in the House, and what does that mean for your agenda?"

"Well, I just left with Mike Johnson and some great people, some great congressmen and women, and in the Oval Office," the loofah-faced shit-gibbon said, "I think we're going to do good."

"Now, with that being said, when somebody gets elected president, that party always loses the midterms," he continued. I don't know why. I don't know why. Nobody can explain it."

"I ask people that are deep into the psychological world, I said, why is it that a voter votes for the opposite party?" he said. "Even when you have a good president, I think I had the greatest year, the greatest opening year. I've read the greatest. Look, I ended eight wars, a ninth is coming, but I ended eight wars. Nobody's ever ended one war."

"Who's ended one?" he continued. "Nobody. I ended eight. We have the biggest tax cuts ever. We have the biggest regulation cuts ever."

"The greatest economy ever, pretty much, including the fact that I took a detour into Iran in order to stop something that would have just could have destroyed the world," he said. "But even when you have a great president, they tend to lose the midterms. It doesn't make sense to me. So we're going to try turning around.?

"You know, in 50 years, I guess the president, the person, the party with the president has won twice," he continued. "Why that happens? I don't know. We are really working hard to turn that around."

"We've had the greatest year in the history of the presidency," he insisted. First year. And we should be giving credit. Look at the border."

Three more times during that clip, the whiny titty baby said, "I should get credit." Oh, we give him credit, alright. Credit for skyrocketing health care costs, the sharp rise in gas prices, slowed job growth, the increase in food costs, and making Americans global pariahs and a laughingstock at the same time. There is your credit, Donald KinderFicker. You're welcome!

Peak Trump: turning basic political reality into a personal betrayal while bragging like he invented peace and prosperity. If humility were an Olympic sport, he'd demand a gold medal for almost showing up.

And he got even more delusional:

a very confused Trump: "Look at Justice Ginsburg. She was not exactly a young woman. The election was taken. They had a Democrat who could've appointed a liberal justice. About two minutes after the election, she went out." (Ginsburg died in September 2020, when Trump was president.) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-15T11:36:32.603Z

I know I ask this a lot, but is it 5 o'clock yet??