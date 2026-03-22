Trump Names Our Greatest Threat After Iran 'Death': Americans

Truly heartwarming to see the regime that oppressed millions for decades finally 'die'—just in time for President Slurry McDementia to pivot to the real existential threat: people who disagree with him politically. Priorities, folks. Of course, Trump took to Truth Social, the platform he created after he was banned from social media for attempting to incite an insurrection, to express his disdain for the American people further.

"Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party!" he wrote on Sunday morning, presumably before he attends church with his loving family. "Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

Trump’s crazy time post is a textbook example of why a good many people in the world see Trump as profoundly unfit for the presidency. And mostly since it comes at a time of genuine geopolitical gravity. How would any other normal president respond? With sober language, focusing on national security objectives, perhaps expressing measured optimism about outcomes for the Iranian people.

Instead, Trump casually declares the "death of Iran" (a phrasing that bizarrely treats an entire nation of 90 million people as if it's a defeated enemy entity rather than a regime targeted for strikes) and immediately pivots to branding the Democratic Party and the "Radical Left" as America's greatest remaining enemy.

He is incapable of focusing on national security or even caring about the good of this country, so he focuses on Democrats, whom he sees as a major threat in this country, instead of seeing them as Americans. A real president for all the people, you guys.

And Trump's latest post comes just a day after he threatened to send ICE goons to American airports. Also yesterday, Trump celebrated the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller, writing, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead.”

He's clearly unfit for office, but it's as if we're being held hostage by a mad wannabe king. If only Congress were alive to do something about this.

Oh, the parties that will be thrown after Trump finally kicks it. I said what I said.

Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries weighed in, saying, "Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut, before he gets somebody killed."

Jeffries: "Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut, before he gets somebody killed" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-22T13:46:22.263Z

Trump has already gotten people killed, though.