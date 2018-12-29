2018 Crookie Awards Under The Bus Edition: Duncan Hunter

Running the numbers on Duncan Hunter!

Let's start with the fact that it's a FORTY-SEVEN PAGE, SIXTY COUNT indictment which, among many other crimes and embarrassments, alleges FIVE girlfriends.

LOL— Chris Cilizza counted "30 most astounding moments" in those pages. THIRTY.

Republican Duncan Hunter is in a heap of trouble for spending campaign funds on liquor, personal travel, and women (allegedly!).

And his initial response was to blame the bookkeeper, who happened to be Mrs. Hunter. No wonder they arrived at the courthouse with separate attorneys in separate cars.

Later he tried and failed to blame "the deep state." Whatever, dude.

All of this happened in August, which was just enough time for Hunter to run some truly racist ads and win re-election.

Yep, Hunter's district is so gerrymandered he won re-election anyway. Because the "party of family values" loves them some cheaters as long as there's an R after their name and they're willing to shout MUSLIM in their 30-second spots.

Hunter's trial is scheduled for September of 2019.