2018 Crookie Awards - Caught With Pants Down: Jeanine Pirro

Jeanine Pirro was wrong, more wrong than usual, and in a way that it just wouldn't fit down the media memory hole.

The days leading up to the Michael Flynn delay-in-sentencing had Fox News in a twist pretending that the judge might throw out the case against Trump's former National Security Adviser, because when the FBI initially interviewed him they didn't warn him not to lie.

Not only did Judge Sullivan dismiss such nonsense, he actually made Michael Flynn assert his guilty plea in court again at sentencing.

Jeanine Pirro was so wrong that Nicolle Wallace of MSNBC offered to contribute $500 to charity if Fox would re-air "Pirro being wrong" in prime time.

Way to go, Jeanne Pirro, here's your Crookie: