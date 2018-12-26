Crookie Worst Dressed Award: Melania And Manafort's Jackets

The worst "look" for a corrupt White House? Melania Trump, shuttled to the border holding facilities to bring a "kinder, gentler" message to the White House's immigration comms? #FAIL.
And then there was Paul Manafort. Whose shopping habits were full on poor taste on parade, purchased with (ALLEGED!) ill-gotten gains.
We're presenting these as a tie, with an edge to Melania because of her position and utter staff fail at letting her wear that in public. The Crookie to Melania's White House Staff then.
Comments