Misc
Read time: 0 minutes

Crookie Worst Dressed Award: Melania And Manafort's Jackets

Melania's "I don't really care, do u" flak jacket, and Paul Manafort's $15K Ostrich Skin fashion disaster made the news this year and they tie for a Crookie Award.
By Frances Langum

The worst "look" for a corrupt White House? Melania Trump, shuttled to the border holding facilities to bring a "kinder, gentler" message to the White House's immigration comms? #FAIL.

And then there was Paul Manafort. Whose shopping habits were full on poor taste on parade, purchased with (ALLEGED!) ill-gotten gains.

We're presenting these as a tie, with an edge to Melania because of her position and utter staff fail at letting her wear that in public. The Crookie to Melania's White House Staff then.

2018_crookie_award.jpg


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.