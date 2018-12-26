Crookie Worst Dressed Award: Melania And Manafort's Jackets

The worst "look" for a corrupt White House? Melania Trump, shuttled to the border holding facilities to bring a "kinder, gentler" message to the White House's immigration comms? #FAIL.

Daily Mail reports that Melania Trump boarded her plane to Texas wearing a jacket that said on the back, "I really don't care, do u?"https://t.co/SeNGeux5jB pic.twitter.com/owHqTAyPdO — Tim Mak (@timkmak) June 21, 2018

And then there was Paul Manafort. Whose shopping habits were full on poor taste on parade, purchased with (ALLEGED!) ill-gotten gains.

Omg these Manafort jackets are hideous. He spent 15,000 bucks on this ugly azz coat pic.twitter.com/oebf1jYOl8 — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 1, 2018

We're presenting these as a tie, with an edge to Melania because of her position and utter staff fail at letting her wear that in public. The Crookie to Melania's White House Staff then.