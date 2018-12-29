2018 Crookie Awards: Good Riddance, Megyn Kelly

There are several people who will be honored over the next few days with a "good riddance" nod from the 2018 Crookies. Welcome to the pile, Megyn Kelly.

Megyn never got into this kind of trouble at Fox News. She could insist Santa and Jesus are white without pushback.

But on her stupid extension of the Today program, Megyn told America she didn't see what the big deal was about blackface during Halloween. And this time her tearful apology and promise that she had "grown" from learning from her colleagues about what a stinking racist she is "the controversy" didn't work this time. She's out.

And Variety reported last month that NBC/Universal will pay her off with $30 million to make her go away.

Don't leave without your Crookie, Megyn. But leave.