Indicted Republican Duncan Hunter Runs A Racist 'Willie Horton' Ad

Duncan Hunter is the guy who, indicted for campaign finance violations that include (allegedly) hotel rooms with five different "individuals"

Uh-oh, looks like Duncan Hunter cheated on his wife with "five separate individuals," and used campaign cash to do so.



He financed his extramarital affairs with donors' cash. Can't wait to see him blame his wife for this ordeal, too. https://t.co/vacNz28vEV — Lauren Werner 🗽 (@LaurenWern) September 6, 2018

...threw his wife under the bus as the person who handled his finances while he attended to congressional business.

Then he told reporters to "leave my wife out of it!"

Then he blamed "The Deep State."

And now, perhaps in the hopes that Republican voters have forgotten all about his impending TRIAL on December 3, Duncan Hunter is going full racist on his opponent. NPR:

As the race grows tighter, Hunter is attacking his Democratic challenger for his Palestinian heritage. A controversial television ad accuses Ammar Campa-Najjar of trying to "infiltrate" Congress. It says that Campa-Najjar changed his name to hide his family's connection to terrorism. "He changed his name from Ammar Yasser Najjar to Ammar Campa-Najjar," said Hunter, "so he sounds Hispanic. ... That is how hard, by the way, that the radical Muslims are trying to infiltrate the U.S. government." Actually, Ammar Campa-Najjar is Christian. And Campa is his Hispanic mother's family name.

Duncan Hunter now has a letter claiming his opponent would provide information on U.S. military operations, secretly provided to members of Congress, to terrorists. It's an anti-Muslim campaign against a person who isn't even Muslim. pic.twitter.com/fAq7kzmNhq — 💀andrew👻kaczynski🎃 (@KFILE) October 15, 2018

This philanderer thief (allegedly) is running a racist campaign (not allegedly, for a fact). California voters should kick him out on his ass.

