The 2017 Crookie Awards! Runner-Up: Kellyanne Conway

Hi gang! Happy New Year! It's time once again to present the annual Crookie Awards, honoring the worst (and some best) people we've covered this past year at C&L.

We predicted last year that Kellyanne Conway would be a perennial winner of the "worst" award as long as she was in the White House. So far so good.

I just went through our entire video archive of Kellyanne Conway videos for this year. If you're a sucker for punishment you can do the same here.

It's hard to pick a favorite moment.

...said GOP Congress has a mandate to gut the Ethics Office.

...said people will be able to keep their coverage under Trumpcare.

...asked a CNN host to judge Trump by what's in his heart rather than what he says.

...asked Anderson Cooper where Trump's Nobel Peace Prize is.

...said the Russia investigation should be kept secret to "protect the public."

..."Alternative facts!"

Oh, and that's just JANUARY.

"Bowling Green Massacre!"

Those Pesky facts, always give Republicans problems....



What Bowling Green massacre?

What Russian meetings? pic.twitter.com/8LAhvQFf4n — DC C (@CoeD1972) December 13, 2017

...told Fox and Friends audience to "go buy Ivanka's stuff."

...insisted the House Healthcare Bill should never be called "Trumpcare."

"Microwave ovens can spy on you."

...was told to her face in April that when Wapo says "'Democracy dies in darkness,' you're the darkness."

...demanded an investigation into "who's paying anti-Trump protesters."

...in June, demands that the media stop covering Trump's tweets.

No, really.

...lied about Medicaid cuts not existing in the AHCA bill.

...after Trump tweeted about Mika Brzezinski's 'bleeding face,' Kellyanne insisted Trump is attacked more than Bill Clinton ever was. (Clinton was impeached.)

...played "fun with words" on the Sean Hannity Show.

...answered her phone during a Fox and Friends interview.

...told Fox News that people should never treat the president and vice-president as their peer. (That would be an improvement for how Fox treated Obama.)

↓ Story continues below ↓

...when asked about Trump Sr. crafting an excuse for Trump Jr. on Russia meetings, started to rant about Benghazi and Obamacare.

We're up to September.

...bragged to Pat Robertson about Trump's humility.

...said Trump was bringing the country together by providing hurricane relief to people who didn't vote for him.

...told Fox and Friends she didn't know why actors at the Emmys felt "free" to criticize Trump at the awards show.

...called Hillary Clinton a hypocrite when it comes to violence against women.

...offended that anyone would call Mike Pence walking out of a Colts game, a "stunt."

...denied knowing anything about Cambridge Analytica.

...was shocked anyone on Fox would ask her if she bought oppo research on Hillary Clinton.

Kellyanne Conway Shocked When Fox Host Asks If She Bought Clinton Oppo Research https://t.co/L7V37sU1D8 pic.twitter.com/MjbXmliU8J — Lee Gilbert (@leetheonlyone) November 1, 2017

"Criticizing Trump After Texas Church Shooting Is 'Disrespectful To The Dead'"

...multiple on-air defense of Roy Moore, including flat-out admitting they need his vote for the Tax Cut.

...and therefore violated the Hatch Act in doing so.

And finally, this month:

Tells Fox and Friends "Flynn Lying To FBI Is Not About Russia: 'We Were Promised Collusion'"

Lectures Chris Cuomo about morality vis a vis the Roy Moore candidacy.

Appearing above a Fox chyron claiming "A Coup in America?" Kellyanne insists "the fix was in from the beginning" against Trump.

Honorable mention to Anderson Cooper for the eyeroll of the year. Kellyanne deserves it every single day.