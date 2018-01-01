2017 Crookie Awards Runner Up: Fox's Wingnut 'Judge' Jeanine Pirro

We've already given an award to Fox for their constant efforts to distract from the Mueller investigation, but one of their hosts stands out above the rest for being the most vicious, mean, nasty and hyperbolic yapper on their network, and that's "judge" Jeanine Pirro, and that takes some doing when you're on the same network as Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and Jesse Watters among a host of others.

Earlier this month, she was calling for a "cleansing" at the FBI (video above) for which she was rightfully panned by everyone from CNN's Brian Stelter, to Samantha Bee, to Stephen Colbert.

Pirro attacked James Comey as a "political whore."

In October she was still beating the dead horse at Fox during yet another unhinged rant where she was demanding that Clinton be jailed and for Mueller to be fired.

Earlier that same month, she made a visit to Trump's favorite morning show to demand that Trump sic Jeff Sessions on his political enemies.

Pirro and HuckaJesus Sr. blamed Obama for Trump's refusal to denounce the white supremacists in Charlottesville.

This summer she was railing at Republicans for not doing enough to support Dear Leader:

She was happy to do Trump's dirty work for him and attack Paul Ryan for failing to get the votes on the "health care" bill earlier this year:

And she was doing her best to give Rudy Giuliani cover on Trump's Muslim ban shortly after he was sworn into office:

For being one of the biggest toadies over on Fox while managing to make the rest of the sycophants over there look mild mannered and rational in comparison, Pirro makes the list of our runners up for bad guys of the year here at C&L.