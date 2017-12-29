2017 Crookie Awards: Fox News Distracts From Trump Russia

Look carefully at the image above, a photo I took of my own television the night of Michael Flynn's guilty plea. Yay! It's a Hannity special on how "Liberalism is failing America!" Notice the fine print about Flynn. For every other network. Trump Russia is a thing. Fox makes sure their viewers barely notice it.

And this is the year when the so-called "mainstream" media finally noticed that Fox News is a huge part of the problem.

That 32% of the public that inevitably supports Donald Trump no matter what? Fox News viewers.

And Chris Hayes has gone so far as to simply call them, without further comment, "Trump TV."

They are state-run media.

Paul Manafort just turned himself in to FBI. What should we report?



CNN:Manafort

MSNBC: Manafort

Fox News: Hamburger emoji



via @robferdman pic.twitter.com/MLZ4dHIhnj — The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) October 30, 2017

CNN: Paul Manafort surrenders to authorities.

MSNBC: Paul Manafort surrenders to authorities.

Fox & Friends: pic.twitter.com/7eH6HGgmRy — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 30, 2017

And today, where Donald Trump has proven in an impromptu Mar A Lago interview that he is certifiably insane, what's the "#1 Trending Story in the US", according to FoxNews.com?

Trump gives interview that would have any other person in a mental eval ward, but https://t.co/9yDmMPEq3e's #1 trending story? Huma Abedin's first cousin's fraud conviction. Not making that up. pic.twitter.com/U1lvh4HXtL — Frances Langum (@bluegal) December 29, 2017

Huma Abedin's first cousin got convicted of something involving EMAILS!!!

Warning: this link goes to FoxNews.com, but we thought our readers would be interested that the comment thread there believes that Trey Gowdy should be Attorney General of the United States of America.

Because Jeff Sessions isn't Trumpy enough?

Congratulations Fox, you win a runner-up prize for Crookie of the Year.