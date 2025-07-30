Lauren Boebert: My Job Is Not To Keep My Constituents 'Healthy And Safe'

It's literally your job, you Kid Rock banging failed mother.
By Conover KennardJuly 30, 2025

Colorado MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, the gun-toting, Kid Rock-banging woman, whose son is a human crime spree, took part in a Zoom meeting, telling her constituents that her job does not entail keeping them "healthy and safe." The basic duty of the government is to keep citizens safe, and she, as a government official, has failed miserably.

"My job as your representative, as a Congresswoman, is not to make sure that you are healthy and safe in every aspect of your life," she said in the Zoom meeting, according to PatriotTakes. "You know, if so, I'd probably send you a Peloton and a gym membership, and then make sure you're buckling your seatbelt every time you get in a car."

"Maybe I'll prevent you from even being in the car," she added. "But my job is to keep you free."

We can't have gun regulations in this country, even though people are getting slaughtered daily because of elected officials like Boebert. We can't have affordable health care, either. Those two issues should be a priority for elected officials to keep citizens in this country healthy and safe. And maybe, just maybe, she's trying to get ahead of the damage Trump's big, hideous bill will do to the safety and well-being of Americans who aren't afforded gold star health insurance like she receives.

As for being "free," that's not happening as masked ICE-holes swoop into neighborhoods and grab people off the street in the United States. Her freedom-sucking orange hero with cankles is not allowed to be criticized. The First Amendment is no longer a thing. Just ask Stephen Colbert. We are not free.

What does she think her job is exactly? Hand jobs in theaters are not in her job description.

Discussion

