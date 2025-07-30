Ha, Ha! The White House Is Really Worried About Crowd Sizes

It's rally season, and White House insiders are concerned MAGAts won't turn out.
By Susie MadrakJuly 30, 2025

Oh noes! Now we know the real story: White House officials are worried about losing support from Trump’s MAGA base outraged about his handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s case—with an insider saying that the president’s all-important crowd sizes could be affected. Via the Daily Beast:

White House officials are now worried that even a relatively smaller number of defectors could hurt Trump’s efforts to sell his equally unpopular budget bill to the public, The Washington Post reported. The president could begin holding rallies as soon as next month to tout the legislation, the newspaper reported.

“It’s not going to be some huge revolt, but you’re going to see less lines at the rallies,” a source close to the White House told the Post, saying officials are also concerned about a lack of action over the Obama investigations Trump has demanded. “All you need is 5 percent of these people to just get cynical, apathetic, lethargic, and we’re done.”

The president is obsessed with the size of his crowds—and with those of his political opponents—and has repeatedly exaggerated the number of people who attended his first inauguration.

https://bsky.app/profile/chantalalive.bsky.social/post/3lv6lghr5gc2n

💩He can't count his:
1)Crowd sizes
2)Height and weight
3)Little mario size
4)Intelligence
5)His popularity
6)Wealth
7)Health
8)Property sizes
9)Minor girls raped
10)Convictions
11)2020 Votes
12)Tariff Math
13)Covid cases/deaths
14)Immigrant crimes
15)Egg prices
16)Gasoline prices

LadyVotesBlue (@ladyvotesblue.bsky.social) 2025-07-22T06:45:32.408Z

“No one is more arrogant toward women… than the man who is anxious about his virility.”
— Simone de Beauvoir

Trump’s obsession with crowd sizes, cosmetic surgery, and obedience isn’t just vanity.

It’s metaphysical panic.

🧭 Read → noshortcutstonow.substack.com/p/field-note...

K.L. Homme (@klhomme.bsky.social) 2025-07-21T04:46:21.742Z

