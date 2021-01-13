Nazi, Schmatzi!

Nuremburg Trials will only make the war criminals and their enablers angrier
#PresidentTrump bears responsibility for bloodshed at #CapitolBuilding. He lit fuse that blew up in America's face. 5 died. Still, to attempt 2d #impeachment is to insure we will wade in discord & unrest indefinitely. It's not worth self-inflicted wound. It will fail and divide
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 11, 2021
Watch: Steve Doocy channels Nancy Pelosi while Brian Kilmeade does Trump defense. "With 9 days left, what's the point?" Kilmeade says, likening impeachment to "throwing a match on a gasoline fire." Doocy: "Pelosi would say the point is accountability." Kilmeade: "Who cares?!" pic.twitter.com/JCly23KeyY
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 11, 2021
President Trump moved the country in the right direction last night with his statement. The radical liberal Democrats’ never-ending desire to keep the conflict going needs to be addressed by President-elect Biden.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 9, 2021
2) I am struck by the responses to this from those on the left, insisting that Trump must be held "accountable"--no peace, no healing. Impeachment ho! That seems to forget the past three years, how we got here.
— Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) January 12, 2021
The explicit argument being made by Fox News Republicans is that the health and unity of the Republic is most deeply endangered by trying to hold those who attack health and unity of the Republic accountable.
Your Party of Personal Responsibility, ladies and gentlemen.
Republished with permission from Driftglass.