The January 6th Sedition Riot Video Everyone Must See

What Americans saw in that video presentation is criminal, seditious, and an outrage to the American people, the Constitution, and our democratic process.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) introduced this 13 minute video of Trump's incitement and encouragement during the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6th, that resulted in sedition, the US Capitol sacked, and six people dead in its wake.

Every American watching this should be furious and speechless at what they are seeing. And hearing.

Not enough media coverage or video of the riots were available at the time of the siege at the Capitol, which gave Trump some cover for what he was impeached for by the House, and what media covered was so sanitized Republicans could get away with shrugging it off.

But what we saw in that presentation is an outrage to the American people, the Constitution and our democratic process, regardless of party. There is no "both sides," no "whatabout." That mob was enraged and ready to kill everyone in Congress while hanging the Vice President. And all that lip service about how they respect the police? Watch to see them call them "pussies" and shout "fuck the police!" No respect at all. No care for those blue lives they were shouting about just days before.

The video is a decisive timeline of events leading up to that infamous day. There is no question after watching that about Trump's role in inciting and keeping the crowd angry and hot.

Watch the whole thing and then share it with everyone you know who thinks what happened on January 6th was no big deal.

