Trump Endorses Julia Letlow Over Bill Cassidy

No matter how much Cassidy prostituted himself by voting for all of Trump's ridiculous cabinet nominees, Trump could not forget that Cassidy voted to convict Trump in his impeachment trial. Of the seven Republicans who did, Bill Cassidy and Susan Collins are the only ones who remain in the Senate.

Source: NOTUS

President Donald Trump preemptively endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow to run in Louisiana for Senate against incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy, even after Senate Majority Leader John Thune had urged Trump to back Cassidy.

Trump called Thune on Friday and told him he was leaning towards endorsing Letlow, who has not yet announced a run, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Thune tried to convince Trump to support Cassidy, emphasizing that Republicans can’t afford to lose another vote — whether on a future reconciliation bill, a replacement for a Federal Reserve chair, a potential vote on a health care bill and much more. Thune also pointed out that Cassidy has been loyal to Trump this Congress.

The New York Times first reported on the call.

But Trump is still holding a grudge against Cassidy for voting to convict Trump when he was impeached following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Cassidy had been trying for months to get back into Trump’s good graces. He advanced Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., though he’s remained critical of the secretary and his stances on vaccines.

But it didn’t work.