Steve King Goes Down In Flames

King lost the Republican Primary last night to Randy Feenstra by nearly 10%.
By Ed Scarce
Steve King and his White Supremacist views have been in congress for nearly twenty years. That ended last night and he won't be in congress come next January, and probably ever again. This is a good thing.

Source: CBS2, Iowa

Longtime Rep. Steve King has been ousted in Iowa's Republican primary after being ostracized by party leaders for comments about white nationalism.

State Sen. Randy Feenstra won the five-way race Tuesday after he argued the nine-term conservative Republican had cost the district a voice in Congress by losing his committee assignments over comments in a 2018 New York Times story that seemed to defend white nationalism.

King has a long record of incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy.

Feenstra becomes the heavy favorite to win in the district, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by roughly 60,000. He faces Democrat J.D. Scholten, who lost by 2 percentage points to King in 2018.

Twitter rejoiced.

And this weird one.

But Republicans didn't really care about King's overtly racist views before he started getting in election trouble in what should an easy district for them to win in Iowa's fourth (almost all white, and largely rural). Once that happened though he was just damaging their brand, and therefore expendable. Now they can go back to pretending they aren't a White Supremacist party again.

