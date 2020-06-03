Steve King Goes Down In Flames

Steve King and his White Supremacist views have been in congress for nearly twenty years. That ended last night and he won't be in congress come next January, and probably ever again. This is a good thing.

Longtime Rep. Steve King has been ousted in Iowa's Republican primary after being ostracized by party leaders for comments about white nationalism. State Sen. Randy Feenstra won the five-way race Tuesday after he argued the nine-term conservative Republican had cost the district a voice in Congress by losing his committee assignments over comments in a 2018 New York Times story that seemed to defend white nationalism. King has a long record of incendiary comments about immigrants and white supremacy. Feenstra becomes the heavy favorite to win in the district, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by roughly 60,000. He faces Democrat J.D. Scholten, who lost by 2 percentage points to King in 2018.

Twitter rejoiced.

This is the only good news I’ve heard in a while. Rep. Steve King is and was a disgrace. Bye. https://t.co/EFkeKpHkl8 — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 3, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump: "Today I'm here to support Steve King. A special guy, a smart person with, really, the right views on almost everything." pic.twitter.com/FiJkwMOBua — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) June 3, 2020

At least Steve King will have more time to spend with his Master Race. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 3, 2020

Steve King just permanently lost all his committee assignments. Now let's get behind @JDScholten and make sure the GOP permanently loses that seat. https://t.co/8YsfrdxBrh — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 3, 2020

Goodbye forever Steve King. Hope I never think of you or hear or type your name again. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 3, 2020

And this weird one.

Congratulations @RandyFeenstra on winning the GOP primary in #IA04!



Steve King’s white supremacist rhetoric is totally inconsistent with the Republican Party, and I’m glad Iowa Republicans rejected him at the ballot box. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 3, 2020

But Republicans didn't really care about King's overtly racist views before he started getting in election trouble in what should an easy district for them to win in Iowa's fourth (almost all white, and largely rural). Once that happened though he was just damaging their brand, and therefore expendable. Now they can go back to pretending they aren't a White Supremacist party again.