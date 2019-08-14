Politics
Steve King: If Not For Rape And Incest, 'Would There Be Any Population Left?'

Rep. Steve King questioned whether families today would exist without rape or incest.
By Scarce
Rep. Steve King extolls the virtues of rape and incest in helping create modern human civilizations. Or something. More lunatic than usual from the crackpot white supremacist.

Iowa, you can do so much better than this racist creep. Elect J.D. Scholten* in Iowa's 4th District.

Source: Des Moines Register

U.S. Rep. Steve King told the Westside Conservative Club Wednesday that humanity might not exist if not for rape and incest throughout human history.

"What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?" he said in Urbandale, Iowa. "Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can't say that I was not a part of a product of that."

The Kiron Republican was discussing his defense of not allowing exceptions for rape and incest in the anti-abortion legislation he tried to pass in Congress. Republican leadership had prevented bills he sponsored on banning abortions from advancing through the House, despite GOP support for the measures, King said.

Just because a conception happened in bad circumstances doesn't mean the result isn't a person, King, who is Catholic, argued.

"It's not the baby's fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother," he said.

Update: Reaction is swift:


*Editor's note: Blue America has again endorsed J.D. Scholten and if you'd like to help get him elected, you can donate here.

