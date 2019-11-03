Another GOP Rep. Refuses To Answer Whether It Is Ok To Ask A Foreign Leader For Election Help

Yet another Republican Congressman refused to say whether it is wrong or right to solicit election help from a foreign country. This time it was Tom Reed from New York who, ironically, is a lawyer and should know the laws regarding election law, bribery, corruption and abuse of power.

But, you know, laws don't apply to the Republican Party.

Victor Blackwell was not having it.

First they talked about the whistleblower and Trump's demand to name and release the person. Reed expressed that he is "pleased" that the impeachment process is moving into the public. He did say he wanted to protect the whistleblowers name. He wants public information, but not for the person to be named.

Then it got contentious. Reed flat out denies seeing a "smoking piece of evidence" that warrants impeachment.

Blackwell was incredulous. He asked "so you think it's ok for the President to pressure a foreign leader to get information that would benefit him politically in exchange for military aid?"

Reed tried to talk his way out of it, talking about playing politics and the Founding Fathers.

Blackwell asked again "I am asking you separate question. Do you think it's ok what the President did? Do you think it is ok for any President to pressure a foreign leader for political dirt in exchange for military aid that was approved by Congress?"

Reed tried to spin back to Biden and corruption, but Blackwell did not let him spin get away with it. Great example of keeping a guest on their toes by asking the same question repeatedly to try to elicit a straight answer.