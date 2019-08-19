IRONY: Trump Fears Steve King's Blatant Racism Will Hurt His Re-election In Iowa

Iowa Rep. Steve King's biggest issue isn't that he is a blatant, hateful, homophobic, misogynistic idiot - it's that he says the Quiet Things Out Loud. And wow, did he step in it this week when he said that families wouldn't exist without rape and incest so somehow these things are ok? Because it led to babies being born OUT OF RAPE AND INCEST? I just...I can't with this guy.

Well, this weekend he had a town hall in which only two people showed up. If only two people show up, can we actually call it a "town hall" though?

Well, King's pariah status may actually hurt Donald Trump come November 2020 if enough people either skip voting or are so disgusted with King's blatant racism that they decide to vote for the Democratic candidate. And this is worrying Trump.

April Ryan joined Victor Blackwell on CNN Sunday morning to discuss this very issue.

Blackwell and Ryan had this exchange about not only King's chances of being primaried, but his waning support from both Donald Trump and his own party.

BLACKWELL: He was already stripped of his committee assignments earlier for his comments about white supremacy, being offensive now. Is there any indication that anyone, any Republican in Washington is going to take some action against Steve King, not just suggest that he resign? RYAN: The way I understand it, evangelicals are very upset with Steve King for this latest rant. Republicans are upset and they want him gone, you know he’s being primaried. You also have a president that feels he’s a distraction no matter what he says. This president is having a problem in Iowa, another state he is having a problem in, and Steve King is not helping. Republicans are doing a lot of things, talking behind closed doors and Steve King is in trouble. All of this stuff is coming up, it’s catching up with him. BLACKWELL: Yeah, certain Republicans on Capitol Hill are now talking about supporting his primary opponent,. The president’s full extent of what he said was, ‘certainly wasn’t a good statement.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Maybe there is such a thing as being Too Racist for Donald Trump's Republican party?