Only Two People Bother To Show Up For Steve King Townhall

Apparently, according to Steve King, the Des Moines Register somehow managed to misquote Steve King's actual words that were literally just a direct quote, taken verbatim and caught on video that got him into more hot water this week. That was Steve King's argument yesterday at a "sparsely attended" townhall. But then Steve King's entire candidacy is predicated on his belief that the people who voted for him are so gullible they'll believe whatever bullshit comes out of his mouth.

But perhaps they're finally seeing through this creepy little white nationalist who cloaks himself in the bible, while spewing the worst sort of hate and racism, as only two people bothered to show up in sleepy Grundy, Iowa (pop. 2686).

U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, denounced the Des Moines Register and the Associated Press during a fiery town hall appearance Saturday afternoon.. King, who represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, faced nationwide blowback this past week after he reportedly told a conservative group in a Des Moines suburb that his opposition to abortion includes cases of rape and incest, asking, “Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” His comments, criticized by Democrats and Republicans alike, prompted Ashley WolfTornabane of Storm Lake to take him to task at the town hall. “Do you still stand by that?” WolfTornabane asked. Turning to a defense he’s deployed throughout this year after a New York Times report quoted him asking when terms such as “white supremacist” and “white nationalist” became offensive, King told the crowd he was misquoted. “The Des Moines Register misquoted me. The AP picked it up. They spread it to all kinds of outlets all around this country. It’s no longer the circumstance in America that, when a newspaper misquotes you, you can call the editor up and they print a correction the next day,” King said. “Social media spreads it like a virus, like a plague. And so, the Des Moines Register retracted their statement and corrected it. The AP retracted their statement and corrected it.”

The Register published a correction, adding a full quote from him where it previously had used an abridged quote. But the paper did not retract the article or any quotes from him; the corrected information did not appear to significantly alter the substance of what was said. A video widely available online shows King making the controversial remarks.

The scene at Steve King’s town hall today in Grundy Center, Iowa. Photo by Brenna Norman pic.twitter.com/PEtHkmmaFN — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) August 17, 2019

