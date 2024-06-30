Lena Horne, An Icon Of The Highest Magnitude

The majestic Lena Horne was born on June 30th, 1917.

Horne's iconic version of Stormy Weather became her signature song and she was the first African American to sign to a long-term studio contract.

In a time when sticking up for civil rights was frowned upon, Lena stood tall.

Though primarily known as an entertainer, Horne also was noted for her work with civil rights and political organizations; as an actress, she refused to play roles that stereotyped African American women.

She was blacklisted because of fuckwit McCarthyism and "for seven years the attacks on her person and political beliefs continued."

