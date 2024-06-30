Bartiromo Invents Conspiracy Theory About Obama Ousting Biden

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo suggested Sunday that former President Barack Obama is running an operation to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

During a discussion with RNC co-chair Lara Trump, Bartiromo wondered how Democrats would remove Biden from the ticket.

"Well, I mean, what about the superdelegates? Right? And all the delegates that have been secured?" Bartiromo said. "Does President Obama run that?"

"How do you get the superdelegates to agree to make a change?" the Fox News host pondered.

"It's a huge question," Trump agreed. "I'm sure they're scrambling. I'm sure they're having late-night sessions trying to figure out how to salvage this."

"And no matter how they try and spin it, no matter what they try and do, I think that it's going to be a resounding win again for Donald Trump on November," she added.

"Yeah," Bartiromo agreed.