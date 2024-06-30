Bartiromo Invents Conspiracy Theory About Obama Ousting Biden

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo suggested Sunday that former President Barack Obama is running an operation to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.
By David EdwardsJune 30, 2024

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo suggested Sunday that former President Barack Obama is running an operation to replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee.

During a discussion with RNC co-chair Lara Trump, Bartiromo wondered how Democrats would remove Biden from the ticket.

"Well, I mean, what about the superdelegates? Right? And all the delegates that have been secured?" Bartiromo said. "Does President Obama run that?"

"How do you get the superdelegates to agree to make a change?" the Fox News host pondered.

"It's a huge question," Trump agreed. "I'm sure they're scrambling. I'm sure they're having late-night sessions trying to figure out how to salvage this."

"And no matter how they try and spin it, no matter what they try and do, I think that it's going to be a resounding win again for Donald Trump on November," she added.

"Yeah," Bartiromo agreed.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon