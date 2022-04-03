Bartiromo Invents Conspiracy Theory: China Is Plotting 'To Kill Us Off'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo speculated on Sunday that China has a plot to take over as a the number one world power by killing Americans through drugs and Covid-19.
By DavidApril 3, 2022

During her Sunday Morning Futures program, Bartiromo explained China's supposed plot to Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN).

"Look at all these illicit narcotics coming into the country," the Fox News host opined. "It's incredible to me. We know [China President] Xi Jinping overall goal is they want to overtake the United States as the number one super power."

"What are they doing? Trying to kill us off here with Fentanyl on top of the Covid disaster two years ago?" she wondered.

"They numbers speak to it, Maria," Hagerty agreed. "They're flooding the border, working with their partners the illegal cartels."

