Biden Campaign Swats Chuck Todd's BS 'Concern' Over 'Lack Of Physical Presence On The Ground'

The Biden campaign's Kate Bedingfield explained to Meet the Press host Chuck Todd that unlike president Super-Spreader, Joe Biden actually cares that he's not running around the country making the pandemic worse.

Here's Bedingfield's response to Todd's concern trolling over where Biden has been campaigning, completely ignoring the fact that Trump hasn't just been ignoring his own CDC with these rallies, he's also "left a trail of coronavirus outbreaks in his wake."

"As President Donald Trump jetted across the country holding campaign rallies during the past two months, he didn’t just defy state orders and federal health guidelines. He left a trail of coronavirus outbreaks in his wake." https://t.co/HgMIWzOW45

TODD: Let me ask... I want to put up a little statistic here. This was just since September 1. The final four states as we've outlined them, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania—four pretty crucial states.

In all but Pennsylvania, president Trump has personally been to those states, campaigned in those states. He's been to North Carolina more than Joe Biden, to Arizona more than Joe Biden, to Florida more than Joe Biden. Only in Pennsylvania has Joe Biden been there more.

Are you concerned that your strategy for having a light physical footprint with your two nominees, are you at all concerned that this may... that you may regret the lack of physical presence on the ground?

BEDINGFIELD: No, look, we are campaigning incredibly hard. Vice president Biden has visited all of these battleground states multiple times. He was in Pennsylvania yesterday doing two events, one in Luzerne County and Bucks County, along with Dr. Biden.

So no. We have been very aggressively campaigning, but here's the difference between what we're doing and what Donald Trump is doing. We're doing it safely. We're staking into account the safety of these communities we're visiting.

You know, I saw a USA Today story I think a couple of days ago that shows that covid spikes are following in the wake of these Trump campaign events where they're going and doing these super-spreader rallies that are putting people in jeopardy.

And we're never going to do that. That is first and foremost, we are going to be looking out for public safety. We've done that from the outset of the pandemic. I think we have campaigned aggressively and creatively and safely.

And frankly, I think that's what Americans are looking for. They're doing that in their own lives all across the country, figuring out how to adjust and live safely because Donald Trump hasn't been able to get this virus under control. So, in the final nine days of the campaign, we're going to campaign hard, and we're going to campaign safely.