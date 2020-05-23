Symone Sanders Flattens Chuck Todd's Effort To 'But Her Emails' Biden

Chuck Todd confirms daily that he is the worst.

Chuck Todd tried to ask a question of Joe Biden's senior aide, Symone Sanders, who could run intellectual and political circles around him even when she strolls slowly, and he face-planted spectacularly. Todd played some extremely gentle criticism of Biden's remarks by Patrick Gaspard, (President Obama's political director) regarding an interview on The Breakfast Club. Then Todd proceeded to downplay Biden's record (a record Gaspard openly extolled) by saying, "But what about his silly-old-timer talk?"

Before he could even finish his poorly thought out question, she cut him off and said, essentially "I am not doing this."

TODD: And Symone, let me put the question to you this way. I know you have Joe Biden's record. And you have a long list of when he goes off the cuff he seems to speak with sort of an older generation stereotype at times in some of this stuff. When you've been around him, what would be your explanation to someone who might --

SANDERS: Chuck, I'm not going to do this: I'm not going to do this.

TODD: Why does this happen?

SANDERS: I'm not going to do this. Because let me be really clear. Vice President Biden absolutely has a respect level for all people around him for voters across this country. Young people. Older voters. Voters of color, Black people, Latino voters, indigenous, Asian-American, Pacific Islander. So I'm not going to even traffic in any hypothetical conversation about if he is sensitive enough.

Look, there are real issues that we have to address in this country. And Vice President Biden has been speaking directly to the voters even well before the coronavirus crisis on those issues. He is going to meet people where they are. The fact that we can even talk about an interview on The Breakfast Club is because Vice President Biden went there to have that conversation. If you watch the interview, they talk about the fact that they need to talk some more. That Charlamagne says he should come to New York.

And so this isn't a question about whether -- this isn't a question about whether Vice President Biden has the sensitivity. This is truly a question about in this race what we have is a question about leadership, about who is ready to lead and able to lead for all Americans. But who also has a plan for those folks. Who can put their money where their mouth is. Put their plans where their mouth is and not just offer lip service to a community. And Vice President Biden's record speaks to that. He's not offering lip service. He's offering results. That stands in stark contrast to what we're seeing from this White House.

Look, I know President Trump and his allies like to talk a lot about their criminal justice reform efforts. They have yet to allocate ONE PENNY from their budget to the First Step Act. Let's put our money where our mouth is. Let's not talk about platitudes. Let's talk about the plans we have and how we turn the plans into actionable items. Joe Biden has led when it comes to a recovery for Americans. Take it back to the Recovery Act. He will do so in the Biden recovery. That is a recovery that will specifically speak directly to the African-American community.