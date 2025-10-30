Fox's Tarlov Explains How Governing Works To Hapless Cohorts

Jessica Tarlov once again pissed in her Fox cohosts' punchbowl while explaining perfectly why Republicans own this government shutdown. Republicans have just been repeating over and over again that it's the Democrats' fault that the government has not reopened, while continually lying that they should be trusted to negotiate in good faith on the ACA subsidies that Democrats want to see restored.

Tarlov laid waste to that notion, along with some polling they cited from CNN's pollster Harry Enten:

GUTFELD: So Jessica... can you tell me how this is the Republicans' fault? I'm asking for a friend.

TARLOV: I'm glad that you saw my tweet. It asked 3 million nasty people on the internet. But I knew exactly what I was saying because the point is that with great power comes great responsibility. I heard that once in a great Spider-Man movie.

And Republicans are in charge. They're not 60 votes in charge, but they've got a majority of the way there, and when you are in charge and you don't have all the votes that you need, it is incumbent upon you to make a deal with the people whose votes you need.

And based on prior voting for CRs, you know that there are moderate Democrats who would certainly be willing to have a conversation with you if you would do that properly timed.

Not open up the government and then make the same promises that they have for months.

I mean, this has been going on since the big, beautiful bill was signed, that they've been saying, yeah, we want to do something on ACA premiums, and then they keep kicking the can down the road.

We know that Harry Enten is about to... maybe while we're speaking right now, there will be another clip with the reverse story out about what's going on. And so I'll do the work for him.

Harry Enten put up the Navigator survey, which shows that the American public is blaming the Republicans by 14 points now. And it was just 10 points last week.

The story about Democrats cutting off SNAP benefits and that we're the heartless ones and Mike Johnson feels terrible, is how you say BS. Mike Johnson in his big beautiful bill, $186 billion dollars gone from the SNAP program.

And in the 2018 shutdown, Donald Trump made sure that people got their SNAP benefits, because he knows that it's important. And that's why Josh Hawley wants to have a standalone bill about SNAP. Josh Hawley, who also wants a standalone bill to make sure that people get their Medicaid coverage back, because the big beautiful bill takes it away.

So Gregory, that is how I have shown you that my tweet wasn't dumb, that I'm not dumb, and that this is the Republicans' fault. If you are in charge, you have to negotiate. And just saying over and over, we need to open the government and then we promise we'll do it...

GUTFELD: Translation, we have to negotiate, meaning we have to give in to you.

TARLOV: You have to give something. That is how this works. And what are you planning on giving?

GUTFELD: Just allowing this to happen is a cooperation. You guys have to actually somehow stop lying to us about these benefits.

TARLOV: Nothing that I have said is a lie. Nothing at all. If you 90 percent of the big beautiful bill and you have to protect Americans' health care, which by the way, they'll reward you at the polls, because guess what? People like to have health care coverage and they don't want to see their premiums go up 114 percent, you will be thanking me. You will not be mocking me. You will be bowing down at my altar about the fact that I saved your party.