2018 Crookie Awards: Stupid Statements Hall Of Fame - Rudy Guiliani

Rudy had quite a year and finally lands in the Stupid Statements Hall of Fame for his "Truth isn't truth!" shoutout to Chuck Todd.
By Frances Langum
18 weeks ago by Scarce
We're not the only ones giving Rudy Guiliani an "award" for this one. Yale picked this quote as a winner as well. MarketWatch:

The assertion that “truth isn’t truth,” made by a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2018.

Rudy Giuliani’s statement came in an August interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when he told host Chuck Todd that Trump might “get trapped into perjury” if he were interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

When Todd replied: “Truth is truth,” Giuliani responded: “No, it isn’t truth. Truth isn’t truth.” Giuliani later explained he was trying to make the case that having Trump sit down for an interview with Mueller’s team wouldn’t accomplish much because of the conflicting nature of witnesses’ recollections.

You "win," Rudy.

2018_crookie_award.jpg


