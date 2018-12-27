2018 Crookie Awards: Worst Election Coverage (Not Fox)

Do Not Congratulate?

Election night 2018, and Steve Bannon decides he can "produce" election night coverage.

It was a disaster. Newsweek:

Citizens of the American Republic calls itself a social welfare organization “dedicated to Making America Great Again via maximizing YOUR citizenship value.” The COAR website calls for all “patriotic and nationalistic” Americans to support the movement.

And OF COURSE it's a 501-c-4 tax write-off. But we digress.

The special was funded by Bannon outfit Trump@War and The Pundit. The Pundit is known for reporting numerous innocent people as shooters and terrorists. The former Breitbart boss and Trump campaign chief recently made headlines when less than 20 people showed up to a campaign event he ran at a Kansas Holiday Inn. Bannon reportedly held the “Red Tide Rising Rally" in support of then-GOP congressional candidate Steve Watkins. But Watkins’ staff said they had nothing to do with the event.

So much winning, Steve! Congratulations on your Crookie Award.