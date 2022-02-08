Kirk's New Conspiracy: Higher Death Rate Can't Be From COVID?

Trump minion, anti-vaxxer, and co-founder of Turning Point USA erroneously claimed on Fox News that the rising death rates of people between 18-64 have nothing to do with COVID.

What could it be?

Tucker Carlson brought on Charlie Kirk to discuss a new report he saw from One America Life Insurance, a $100B company, that says death rates are enormously high for working-age people.

Davison said death rates among working-age people – those 18 to 64-years-old – are up 40 percent in the third and fourth quarter of 2021, over pre-pandemic levels. “Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or 200-year catastrophe would be a 10 percent increase over pre-pandemic levels,” Davison said. “So, 40 percent is just unheard of.”

I repeat: this statistic compares current death rates to the rate BEFORE THE PANDEMIC, specifically. Got it? Comparing one thing to another, before...and after. It's not complicated.

Kirk said he didn't know why this was happening and claimed the only business that doesn't lie about the death totals is the life insurance business.

"We have a 40% increase in death and it's not because of Covid!" Kirk said.

I really don't know how anyone can be this stupid when they know they are on television. Then again, it's the Tucker Carlson show.

However that's not what the study or One America Insurance revealed.

Notably, Davison said that even if COVID-19 is not listed on a person’s death certificate, that doesn’t mean the virus didn’t play a role. For example, Davison said a person can contract COVID-19 and recover, but the virus could have triggered a separate illness that eventually leads to death. “It may not all be Covid on their death certificates, but deaths are up in just huge, huge numbers,” Davidson said.

Kirk claimed politicians don't care about the well-being of people. Don't laugh -- he supports Donald "I take no responsibility at all" Trump.

Kirk then went anti-vax and said, "Some would conjecture, 'Hey, does this have something to do with the fact that we might have done a mass inoculation strategy?'"

One America Insurance said as omicron subsides, they will require all employees to be vaccinated. So I guess Kirk is lying there too.

Ending his rant and with no proof from the actual article he's touting, Kirk said the lockdowns contributed to the death rate.

First Republicans said health officials were lying about the death totals from Covid.

Then Republicans said only old people with other health issues are dying.

Then Republicans said young people are immune from serious illnesses like COVID.

And now Republicans are suddenly concerned that the death total is too high for working-aged people and nobody's doing anything about it.

If you are a Trump supporter and have a media platform then you must lie to maintain your audience.

It's that simple. The most corrupt person to ever hold the presidency spewed more lies than anyone before him and the only way to stay in sync with him is to lie yourself.