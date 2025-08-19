Fox News' Peter Doocy Does Kremlin's Job For Putin

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy became the minister of propaganda for Putin during yesterday's press conference, asking Ukrainian president Zelenskyy how many more Ukrainians he's willing to send to their deaths in the war against Russia.

Doocy's questions to Donald Trump were softballs in comparison.

He asked Trump who is in a better position between the two nations and how much more money he was going to send to Ukraine.

Trump ignorantly blamed President Biden for Russia's attack on Ukraine, which is a sad moment indeed, but then Doocy turned his attention to the Ukrainian President.

DOOCY: Mr. President Zelensky, are you prepared to keep sending Ukrainian troops to their deaths for another couple of years, or are you going to agree to redraw the maps?



ZELENSKYY: Thank you for your question. So, first of all, you know, we live under each day attacks. You know that today have been a lot of attacks and a lot of wounded people, and the child was that small one, one year and a half.

Doocy's horrific question could have been uttered by Putin himself. Doocy's question implies that Ukraine should surrender and give up all their land to Russia.

Vladimir Putin committed a war crime by invading Ukraine.

Putin's actions are killing Ukrainian troops and civilians, not those defending their homeland from an invasion. Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine and stole their land. Period.

Doocy could've asked Trump how long he's going to let Putin continue to murder Ukrainians in his lust be a conquering despot, but -- that would never happen.

I doubt Doocy would've had the nerve to ask the Russian president during the Alaska Summit how long he was going to murder Ukrainians, but no reporters got a chance to ask a question since Putin and Trump didn't take any questions from the media.