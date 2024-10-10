Debate: Kari Lake Strongly Supports 'UVF' Whatever That Is

Rep. Ruben Gallego also called her out for going to Mar-a-Lago more times than she's been to the border.
By Conover KennardOctober 10, 2024

Republican Kari Lake battled Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego during their sole Senate debate last night, and it was tense. The failed gubernatorial candidate repeatedly interrupted her opponent while also tying herself to Donald Trump several times.

Gallego asked Lake who won the 2022 governor's race, and Lake, of course, dodged the question, asking, "Can we talk about water really quickly?" Lake lost that race to Katie Hobbs.

Gallego confronted Lake over her archaic views about abortion, including no exceptions for rape or incest, which she previously called a "great law."

Gallego has the receipts:

While discussing abortion, to prove her strong stance on reproductive rights, she repeatedly referred to in vitro fertilization (IVF) as "UVF" during the debate.

The entire debate was worth watching. I especially enjoyed Gallego calling her out for going to Mar-a-Lago more times than she's been to the border. Gallego didn't mention that she didn't know what she was talking about regarding IVF; instead, he let her wallow in her stupidity.

