Debate: Kari Lake Strongly Supports 'UVF' Whatever That Is

Republican Kari Lake battled Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego during their sole Senate debate last night, and it was tense. The failed gubernatorial candidate repeatedly interrupted her opponent while also tying herself to Donald Trump several times.

Gallego asked Lake who won the 2022 governor's race, and Lake, of course, dodged the question, asking, "Can we talk about water really quickly?" Lake lost that race to Katie Hobbs.

Kari Lake will do anything for power. It’s why she’s STILL lying about winning the 2022 election.



Kari, you didn’t win. pic.twitter.com/iUowPHk7so — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 10, 2024

Gallego confronted Lake over her archaic views about abortion, including no exceptions for rape or incest, which she previously called a "great law."

Gallego has the receipts:

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Kari Lake said “nothing can wipe the smile off my face today.” pic.twitter.com/MHPZNWu7QK — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) October 10, 2024

While discussing abortion, to prove her strong stance on reproductive rights, she repeatedly referred to in vitro fertilization (IVF) as "UVF" during the debate.

I looked up UVF ... it stands for Ulster Volunteer Force and is an Ulster loyalist paramilitary group based in Northern Ireland. Kari is either lying or she supports a terrorist organization!!! https://t.co/cfQ4yJdLZs — Firefighter Chris 👨‍🚒🚒🏳️‍🌈 (@Unsucchiacazzi) October 10, 2024

No she means UVF. She wants to protect sunscreen. https://t.co/IzXkQqXuKb — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 10, 2024

What’s UVF? Is it a special Kari Lake Ultraviolet filter? We ALL know she has so many filters pic.twitter.com/eWsVuIHTi0 — Karen Musk MAGA Grievance Mgr (Clearly Parody) (@elonsbuttcrack) October 10, 2024

The entire debate was worth watching. I especially enjoyed Gallego calling her out for going to Mar-a-Lago more times than she's been to the border. Gallego didn't mention that she didn't know what she was talking about regarding IVF; instead, he let her wallow in her stupidity.