Kari Lake Told To Get Off The Stage By Teleprompter

Kari Lake's humiliation continued as she was told off by the teleprompter last night during Trump's rally in Glendale, Arizona.

Source: Newsweek

Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake was trolled on Friday by her Democratic opponent, Representative Ruben Gallego, with a photo of her being urged to get off the stage while speaking at a rally for former President Donald Trump.

Lake, a loyal ally to Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, was a speaker at the former president's rally in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday. Late Friday night, Gallego posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, showing what appeared to be the back of Lake and a teleprompter pointing toward her that read, "Please get off stage. Trump waiting."

"MAGA Republicans finally catching up to the rest of Arizona. @KariLake," the Arizona congressman wrote alongside the photo.

Trump rallies usually start hours before the former president actually takes the stage and that time is filled with Republican speakers who are aligned with him.

