Kari Lake Told To Get Off The Stage By Teleprompter

"Please get off stage. Trump waiting," read the increasingly insistent teleprompter.
Kari Lake Told To Get Off The Stage By Teleprompter
By Ed ScarceAugust 24, 2024

Kari Lake's humiliation continued as she was told off by the teleprompter last night during Trump's rally in Glendale, Arizona.

Source: Newsweek

Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake was trolled on Friday by her Democratic opponent, Representative Ruben Gallego, with a photo of her being urged to get off the stage while speaking at a rally for former President Donald Trump.

Lake, a loyal ally to Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, was a speaker at the former president's rally in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday. Late Friday night, Gallego posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, showing what appeared to be the back of Lake and a teleprompter pointing toward her that read, "Please get off stage. Trump waiting."

"MAGA Republicans finally catching up to the rest of Arizona. @KariLake," the Arizona congressman wrote alongside the photo.

Trump rallies usually start hours before the former president actually takes the stage and that time is filled with Republican speakers who are aligned with him.

Newsweek has reached out to Gallego and Trump's campaign via email and Lake's campaign via online form for comment on Saturday morning.

Twitter responded accordingly.

Lake's Democratic opponent for the Senate race with the delicious dig.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon