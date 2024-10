Arizona election denier Kari Lake is trailing Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego in the Senate race so she resorted to calling him a pedophile.

While promoting Trump's failed border wall she ranted, "Ruben Gallego wants men to participate in women's sports, he wants men to be showering with our kids."

Even by using Real Clear Politics' averages, Gallego is up by 6.9% in the Senate race.

MAGA gets more dangerous every day the 2024 election comes closer.