Ruben Gallego Hurls Expletives At Ted Cruz

Rep. Ruben Gallego hurled profanity at Sen. Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican worried that Democrats and the media would use the massacre of elementary students Tuesday to curb gun rights.
By Ed ScarceMay 25, 2022

The Arizona congressman doesn't mince words here, writing on his personal Twitter account to Ted Cruz and others of his ilk who stop responsible gun legislation, calling Cruz "you fucking baby killer."

Source: Arizona Republic

In a series of coarse tweets reflecting the raw outrage at the slaying of at least 18 children and a teacher in Uvalde, Texas, Gallego, D-Ariz., also alluded to an infamous 2021 trip to Cancun, Mexico, Cruz took as his state grappled with massive blackouts following a winter storm.

"F--- you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless," Gallego wrote on his personal Twitter account.

Twenty-one minutes later, Gallego doubled down on the message:

"Just to be clear f--- you @tedcruz you f------ baby killer."

Also a few choice words for Darrell Issa. I think it's safe to say that Ruben Gallego is as fed up with "thoughts and prayers" after school shootings as the rest of us.

As well as his anticipated opponent for Senate in 2024.

Discussion

