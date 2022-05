While Ted Cruz was in Houston, whoring himself out to the NRA for their annual convention, he got an unwelcome surprise when Indivisible Houston's Benjamin Hernandez confronted him. “19 children died! That’s on your hands! Ted Cruz, that’s on your hands!” yelled Hernandez to his face, before Cruz's security detail pulled him away.

Someone heckled Ted Cruz while he was eating at a restaurant last night



“19 children died! That’s on your hands! Ted Cruz, that’s on your hands!” pic.twitter.com/PaeiQYqfBo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 28, 2022

Ted Cruz was confronted by an angry citizen while out to eat. Some might say let the man eat in peace... well someone else might say that..

i say don't let the sorry prick have a moment of peace. those poor families won't know peace again for who knows how long. pic.twitter.com/p3XJv6b8Wl — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) May 28, 2022

#BREAKING: Several hours after #NRAconvention, Indivisible Houston board member @TheBenjaminHdz challenges Ted Cruz to support background checks & other measures during a dinner break at Uptown Sushi.#TedCruzHasBloodOnHisHands #TedCruzChildMassacre #TedCruzLovesDeadKids pic.twitter.com/NL5GAkKZ80 — Indivisible Houston (@indivisibleHOU) May 28, 2022

I wasn’t going to let that fucker walk into the restaurant where I was having dinner and not have him hear me. They can do something, but they just don’t want to. So let’s let them have it. — Benjamin Hernandez (@TheBenjaminHdz) May 28, 2022

Apparently, not everyone is a fan of Ted Cruz in Houston.