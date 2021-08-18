GOP Senate Candidate Calls For 'GUNZ!' To Combat 'Mask Tyranny'

Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel on Wednesday called for increased gun ownership as a response to the "tyranny" of mask mandates.

Mandel made the remarks during an interview on Real America's Voice.

"We need to have constitutional carry where patriots can carry a weapon anywhere," he said. "At the end of the day, the Second Amendment is about combatting tyranny from the government. We've got tyranny coming out of the White House with Biden. But we also have tyranny coming out of governor's mansions like right here in Ohio where this squishy establishment Mike DeWine is trying to push mask mandates and vaccine passports on the people."

Mandel added: "And that's why we have to arm up."