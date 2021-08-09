Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Twitter Bashes Josh Hawley Staffer For Moronic Mask Tweet

Abigail Marone, Josh Hawley's press secretary, got an earful from Twitter after she concern-trolled people in DC for wearing masks outdoors.
By David
Twitter Bashes Josh Hawley Staffer For Moronic Mask Tweet
Image from: C&L Screenshot

Abigail Marone, a spokesperson for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), said on Sunday that she found it "concerning" that so many people are choosing to follow public health guidance by wearing masks and socially distancing.

"The amount of people in DC wearing masks walking outside, alone, incredibly socially distanced from anyone else is concerning. But not surprising," Marone wrote in a tweet.

Marone's boss recently complained after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that many Americans wear masks as cases of Covid-19 rise in many states.

"I think what's going to happen is people will be totally confused by this, it looks and seems to be totally political," Hawley said.

Missouri is one of seven states that make up half of the new Covid-19 cases in the United States, the White House said last week

.Marone's remark was met with resistance on Twitter.

"Your tweet is concerning, but not surprising," Grace Hagen wrote. "Could you please save *some* concern for Missouri hospitals right now?"

"The amount of people in DC wearing ties, which are literally harmless to everyone but arguably serve no purpose, is truly alarming," John Adelman wrote.

Read some of the responses below.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team