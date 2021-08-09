Twitter Bashes Josh Hawley Staffer For Moronic Mask Tweet

Abigail Marone, a spokesperson for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), said on Sunday that she found it "concerning" that so many people are choosing to follow public health guidance by wearing masks and socially distancing.

"The amount of people in DC wearing masks walking outside, alone, incredibly socially distanced from anyone else is concerning. But not surprising," Marone wrote in a tweet.

The amount of people in DC wearing masks walking outside, alone, incredibly socially distanced from anyone else is concerning. But not surprising. — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 8, 2021

Marone's boss recently complained after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that many Americans wear masks as cases of Covid-19 rise in many states.

"I think what's going to happen is people will be totally confused by this, it looks and seems to be totally political," Hawley said.

Missouri is one of seven states that make up half of the new Covid-19 cases in the United States, the White House said last week

.Marone's remark was met with resistance on Twitter.

"Your tweet is concerning, but not surprising," Grace Hagen wrote. "Could you please save *some* concern for Missouri hospitals right now?"

"The amount of people in DC wearing ties, which are literally harmless to everyone but arguably serve no purpose, is truly alarming," John Adelman wrote.

Read some of the responses below.

Missouri is a Hot spot… pic.twitter.com/7BgseZL2p9 — Catherine Perrin (@Wonder_Woman53) August 8, 2021

The amount of people in DC wearing ties, which are literally harmless to everyone but arguably serve no purpose, is truly alarming. — John Adelman (@juanitobronx) August 8, 2021

Freedumb! doesn’t that mean I can wear a g damned mask of I want to? — Bill from Farnsworth's Big Abolitionist Brigade (@DavidDi90867862) August 8, 2021

Why is it concerning? Why do you even care? They are not hurting you!

They could have some type of immunocompromised condition. They could have an immunocompromised family member at home.

What will you bitch about next? My GOD, people are wearing hats & the sun is out? 🤡 — lauren girard (@laureniscooking) August 8, 2021

it is, in fact, the opposite of concerning, in that it doesn't concern you at all. — Bower Power (@So_Truculent) August 8, 2021

You should be concerned...about the virus — Matthew D Hensley, Anti-Fascist (@mattdhensley) August 8, 2021

I recommend minding your own damn business. You don't actually live here, so your opinions about how we live are not requested nor desired. — REvolt3D (@REvolt3d) August 8, 2021

They are probably wearing shoes to protect their feet too. Grow up — Blackbird fly (@Blackbirdsing2) August 8, 2021

Why are the individual liberties people so disturbed by what other people choose to wear? I regularly see people wear items that I don't personally like but I don't find it concerning or reason to tweet. Could you mind your own business? — carmazon (@carmazon) August 8, 2021

Why concerning? I thought you were supposed to be part of a party that supported personal choice? Yet you worry so much about what other people do that has absolutely no material impact on you. — Humpty Drumpf (@HumptyDrumpf) August 8, 2021