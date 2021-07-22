Jen Psaki Spanks Maskhole Peter Doocy

During Thursday's White House press briefing, Fox troll Peter Doocy got tongue-tied trying to figure a way to outfox Jen Psaki and get his "gotcha" moment.

That was never going to happen.

Doocy tried to attack the possibility that vaccinated people may have to wear masks again (because people are lying about getting vaccinated) and as usual he fell flat on his face. Why does he even have a seat in the room?

"A few weeks ago the president said we are closer than ever to declaring our independence from the deadly virus," Doocy smirked. "Is that still the case if you will reportedly be asking vaccinated people to wear masks again?"

Psaki reminded him that the CDC had not made that decision as yet, but reiterated that the administration is "quite proud of where we are with vaccinations."

"But we are still at war with the virus," she added.

Doocy, still looking for some angle to object for his QAnon Foxified network pressed on:,"But the president said in May, vaxed or masked--"

Then the cat caught his tongue.

"I..is...I, I think a lot of people got the vaccine because they were hearing [Biden] say if you get the vaccine you don't have to wear a mask anymore," he stammered.

Psaki pounced. "That continues to be CDC guidance."

Doocy, still blubbering, "Can you say, that's going to be the guidance forever?"

What a f**king asshole. Or maskhole, if you will.

"I am not the CDC director," Psaki shot back.

"I understand, but people don't care who tells them to wear a mask," he said.

With an even smile, Psaki came in for the kill. "They should care! Shouldn't they care if it's a doctor or medical expert or spokesperson? I think most Americans actually do care."

Boom.

And then she moved on.

There were way too many questions about masks in this press conference. It's really pretty easy, even for a White House reporter. There is a variant that is highly contagious and there are too many unvaccinated people vulnerable to it. Therefore, it's a good idea to mask up while indoors or in crowded venues. It's that, or start requiring vaccine passports everywhere for everything, and if people don't want to get the vaccine, they can stay home while the rest of us have a life.

(Karoli Kuns contributed to this article)