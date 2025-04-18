FSU Survivor: Shooter Was Chapter Member Of Charlie Kirk's TPUSA

White supremacy reigns in Kirk's group.
By John AmatoApril 18, 2025

Reid Seybold told MSNBC that the alleged gunman, Phoenix Ikner, espoused white supremacist views and was a TTC chapter member of Charlie Kirk's TPUSA.

Ikner is the alleged shooter who killed two people at Florida State University and wounded several others. He was the son of a Leon County sheriff’s deputy and member of the sheriff’s office’s citizen advisory or youth advisory council.

Reid Seybold, a senior at FSU who was around the corner from the shooting when it unfolded, said he knew Ikner from a political discussion group at Tallahassee State College, where he spent the first two years of his education before he transferred to FSU.

Seybold has intimate knowledge of Ikner and shared it with MSNBC's Hallie Jackson.

SEYBOLD: So I actually, I spent my first two years at Tallahassee, no, it's called Tallahassee State College, but we called it TCC, and I was the president of a political talk group called the Political Roundtable, and he joined the club when I was at TCC.

He, we, basically our only role was no Nazis, colloquially speaking, and he espoused so much white supremacist rhetoric and far-right rhetoric as well, to the point where we had to exercise that role.

I also know he was a member of the TCC Turning Point chapter, and since that, since TCC, I have seen him in passing a couple times.

I was, since today, I was talking to a friend who had talked to him yesterday, or two days ago, pardon me, and he was talking about how he wasn't ready for exams.

Ikner is a huge Trump supporter, so it wouldn't surprise me at all if he was affiliated with Charlie Kirk's white and Christian nationalist organization.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon