FSU Survivor: Shooter Was Chapter Member Of Charlie Kirk's TPUSA

Reid Seybold told MSNBC that the alleged gunman, Phoenix Ikner, espoused white supremacist views and was a TTC chapter member of Charlie Kirk's TPUSA.

Ikner is the alleged shooter who killed two people at Florida State University and wounded several others. He was the son of a Leon County sheriff’s deputy and member of the sheriff’s office’s citizen advisory or youth advisory council.

Reid Seybold, a senior at FSU who was around the corner from the shooting when it unfolded, said he knew Ikner from a political discussion group at Tallahassee State College, where he spent the first two years of his education before he transferred to FSU.

Seybold has intimate knowledge of Ikner and shared it with MSNBC's Hallie Jackson.

SEYBOLD: So I actually, I spent my first two years at Tallahassee, no, it's called Tallahassee State College, but we called it TCC, and I was the president of a political talk group called the Political Roundtable, and he joined the club when I was at TCC. He, we, basically our only role was no Nazis, colloquially speaking, and he espoused so much white supremacist rhetoric and far-right rhetoric as well, to the point where we had to exercise that role. I also know he was a member of the TCC Turning Point chapter, and since that, since TCC, I have seen him in passing a couple times. I was, since today, I was talking to a friend who had talked to him yesterday, or two days ago, pardon me, and he was talking about how he wasn't ready for exams.

Ikner is a huge Trump supporter, so it wouldn't surprise me at all if he was affiliated with Charlie Kirk's white and Christian nationalist organization.