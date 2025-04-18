Trump Treasury Official Asked The IRS To ‘Review’ Decision To Audit Mike Lindell

According to records obtained by The Washington Post, in March, a Trump administration official requested that the IRS review an audit of the MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell, and the same Treasury official, David Eisner, "sent a **nearly identical** email to IRS asking to review audit of a group run by Kansas state Sen. Rick Kloos."

Jacob Bogage with the outlet wrote on the Bad App, 'So now two emails -- that we know of -- reflecting Treasury intervening in tax investigations of Trump's "high profile friends."'

Eisner wrote to senior IRS staff that Lindell, whom he referred to as a “high-profile friend of the president,” had received his second audit letter in two years, and “he is concerned he may have been inappropriately targeted.”

Sure thing, buddy.

Via The Washington Post:

Tax experts say the outreach on behalf of a Trump political ally is highly unusual and represents a sea change in how political appointees engage with the nonpolitical tax agency. “That’s so inappropriate,” said Nina Olson, who served as the national taxpayer advocate from 2001 to 2019. “In my 18 years as the national taxpayer advocate with over 4 million cases that came into the Taxpayer Advocate Service, in that time with taxpayers experiencing significant problems with the IRS, I have never had a Treasury official write me about a case.” In an interview, Lindell said the Treasury Department had “misconstrued” his request. Lindell said he sought help from the IRS to resolve a problem with the employee retention credit his company claimed during the covid-19 pandemic. Congress authorized a tax credit for employers that kept staffers on their payrolls during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. ... Lindell also faces a separate proceeding with the IRS over losses he wishes to claim after $10 million of a substance he claimed would cure covid-19 expired while sitting in a Minnesota warehouse, he said. That is also an issue of timing, he said. “They want me to take that deduction in 2022, [but] I didn’t have big gains then,” Lindell said. “I want to take the deductions when I had gains. This is another loss that I don’t need.”

Go cry into your MyPillow, Mike. Lindell now claims he's in financial "ruins." He came from drug addiction, sobered up, then went on to create a thriving business, only to throw it all away over his fealty to the Pumpkin Pol Pot. Can we just have one day without seeing corruption from this administration, please?