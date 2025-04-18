Mike Lindell Swears He's Broke And 'In Ruins'

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell told the judge that he is broke and unable to pay civil contempt fines of $50,000 for filing a frivolous counterclaim in the suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

“Nobody will borrow me any more. Not one dime,” Lindell said. “I’m in ruins.”

No better words have been said today.

Lindell has said in court filings that at one point his company was generating as much as $300 million in annual revenue. On Wednesday, he claimed he is now living off $1,000 a week because of what he described as a campaign of “lawfare” against him. “I don’t have $5,000 or 5 cents,” Lindell said. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee who is presiding over Dominion’s defamation case against Lindell, said he would need to see financial documents from MyPillow and Lindell before ruling on Smartmatic’s motion. He gave Lindell until the end of the week to provide those to him in a sealed filing.

Lindell is one the bigger frauds and election denying windbags in the 2020 election.

I feel sorry for the people that work for My Pillow, but he's a piece of shite that should sink to the bottom of the moat.