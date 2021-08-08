Cassidy Bashes DeSantis For Overruling Local Authorities On COVID

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy (R) told CNN that he disagrees with Florida's and Texas' stringent "owning the libs" anti-mask mandate policies.

CNN's Dana Bash asked Sen. Cassidy, a medical doctor, about the policies of governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, which are restricting local authorities in implementing what's best for their communities dealing with the COVID-19 surge.

Bash said, "They're blocking imposing restrictions like mask mandates. The virus is surging in those states, as in yours. You are a doctor, you are an official. Shouldn't local officials be allowed to make decisions like mask mandates if they believe that's best for their local community?"

Sen. Cassidy replied, "If a local community is having -- their ICU is full and people at the local schools see they've got to make sure they stay open, because otherwise children will miss out for another year of school, and they put in policies, then the local official should be listened to. That is a conservative principle."

"So you disagree with Governor DeSantis?"

"I do disagree with Governor DeSantis," Cassidy replied.

He continued, "The local officials should have control here --- but if my hospitals are full, and my vaccination rate is low and infection rate is going crazy, we should allow local officials to make those decisions."

"Is he playing politics with this?"

"I try not to guess other people's motives, Cassidy hedged.

Of course Gov. DeSantis and Gov. Abbott are playing politics with the health, safety, and lives of their constituents.

Let's hope the voters of the states that are currently under siege from the Delta variant see that as well, and vote these cretins out.

Assuming they live long enough to see the next election.