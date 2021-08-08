Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Cassidy Bashes DeSantis For Overruling Local Authorities On COVID

Louisiana's Senator Bill Cassidy (R) told CNN that he disagrees with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' stringent anti-mask mandate policies that hamper local municipalities.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy (R) told CNN that he disagrees with Florida's and Texas' stringent "owning the libs" anti-mask mandate policies.

CNN's Dana Bash asked Sen. Cassidy, a medical doctor, about the policies of governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, which are restricting local authorities in implementing what's best for their communities dealing with the COVID-19 surge.

Bash said, "They're blocking imposing restrictions like mask mandates. The virus is surging in those states, as in yours. You are a doctor, you are an official. Shouldn't local officials be allowed to make decisions like mask mandates if they believe that's best for their local community?"

Sen. Cassidy replied, "If a local community is having -- their ICU is full and people at the local schools see they've got to make sure they stay open, because otherwise children will miss out for another year of school, and they put in policies, then the local official should be listened to. That is a conservative principle."

"So you disagree with Governor DeSantis?"

"I do disagree with Governor DeSantis," Cassidy replied.

He continued, "The local officials should have control here --- but if my hospitals are full, and my vaccination rate is low and infection rate is going crazy, we should allow local officials to make those decisions."

"Is he playing politics with this?"

"I try not to guess other people's motives, Cassidy hedged.

Of course Gov. DeSantis and Gov. Abbott are playing politics with the health, safety, and lives of their constituents.

Let's hope the voters of the states that are currently under siege from the Delta variant see that as well, and vote these cretins out.

Assuming they live long enough to see the next election.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team