Angry Dagestan Women Are Fighting Russia's Mobilization

A group of women successfully chases away a lone policeman at an anti-mobilization protest in Dagestan.
By Ed ScarceSeptember 25, 2022

Ethnically diverse Dagestan, a republic of Russia situated in the North Caucasus, along the Caspian Sea, wants no part of Putin's mobilization. More men from that region have already died in Ukraine per capita than from any other region of Russia and they're fed up.

In the video above, a policeman attempted to drag one of their men off to fight in Ukraine. By himself. That was a mistake.

Source: WMertrium (Poland)

Dagestan is one of the regions of Russia that are most strongly opposed to Putin's recently announced "partial mobilization". The network is full of movies showing that the local population does not want men to leave their homes and go to Ukraine.

One of the protests was recently announced by the Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Giczan. He posted a post on Twitter, which was joined by a recording recorded on the Khasavjurt-Makhachkala highway near the village of Endirei.

The film shows that the inhabitants of the region, including women, strongly protest against the force enlistment of men against their will. A scream is heard and people struggle with the local militia.

But this is not the end. The situation is getting so serious that at some point we can hear a burst from a machine gun. It was probably blown up in order to scare the protesters, but this only proves that the situation related to the draft may get out of hand.

- Dagestan is quickly becoming the most "troublesome" region of Russia. This morning, locals gathered to protest the mobilization on the Khasavyurt-Makhachkala highway near the village of Endirei. You can hear the fire from the machine gun - wrote Giczan on his social profile.

