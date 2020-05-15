No Wonder Trump's Ginning Up Biden Scandals—His Approval Ratings On Coronavirus Are Tanking

There's a reason Donald Trump's new favorite pastime is screaming into the wind about a fantastical Biden scandal he can't even explain—his approval ratings for handling the coronavirus are tanking.

A new CBS poll this week found that Trump's coronavirus approvals are now the lowest they have been amid the pandemic, dropping fully 10 points since March to just 43% Americans saying they approve of his efforts to combat the virus. But that's not all.

Trump's biggest hit in approvals has come from political independents, with fully 40% of them saying Trump has done a "very bad" job of handling the outbreak, twice as many as the 20% who say he's done a "very good" job. In fact, the partisan divide on this question is growing starker by the week with Republicans living in what appears to be a completely separate reality from the rest of America. While only 20% of independents are praising Trump's pandemic response, nearly 6 in 10 Republicans say Trump is doing brilliantly.

But Trump absolutely needs the Biden distraction he is fabricating because the two biggest issues of the day—coronavirus and the economy—are terrible for him and getting worse. Along with taking an overall 10-point tumble on his coronavirus response, the public’s view of the economy is almost catastrophic, and understandably so. Here’s how people rate the national economy:

Very good: 4%

Fairly good: 16%

Fairly bad: 39%

Very bad: 33%

Not sure: 8%

That's why we can expect to see a whole lot more “Obamagate” whining from Team Trump, which is a pretty hard sell when people continue to die by the thousands every week.

By the way, below is the Civiqs data on Trump’s overall job approval rating among white independents, which shows a similar trend line to his coronavirus ratings in the CBS poll. You can see where Trump got a brief national emergency bump to 48% approve/48% disapprove in mid-March, right around when he started doing the task force briefings on a daily basis. Now Trump’s mad musings have managed to entirely erase that bump, falling to 44% approve/51% disapprove, and he’s still on a downward tilt.

Posted with permission from Daily Kos.