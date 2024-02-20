Ouch! Pelosi Torches Trump Over His Remarks On Navalny's Murder

Don't hold back now, Nancy Pelosi. Tell us how you really feel.
By Conover KennardFebruary 20, 2024

We weren't expecting much from Donald Trump after Vladimir Putin had Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny murdered. The bar was already low, but oh boy, the former President acted like a real (enter c-word here). Trump made Navalny's death all about him. That's not shocking coming from a raging narcissist, but he could have at least faked acting like an actual human being capable of empathy.

Former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi is just asking, "You wonder, what does Putin have on Donald Trump that he always has to be beholden to him?"

"So then his pal in the United States, Donald Trump, and you wonder, what does Putin have on Donald Trump that he always has to be beholden to him, his buddy, his buddy in vileness?" Pelosi asked. "And I don't know if you're going to show the American people the statement that he made, but it's beneath the dignity of a human being."

"It is so horrible, you think, no, somebody must have made this up," she continued. "Not even Donald Trump could go this far. As I've said, he's in a limbo competition with himself. How far can he go?"

"Well, now he's gone below sea level, below ground level," she added. "And this statement should disqualify him from running for anything, much less president of the United States."

She wasn't done. She also tore into Trump for not having any values. She called him a "person without dollars," too.

Earlier on Monday, Trump broke his silence about Navalny's murder.

"The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024."

Imagine being a Republican voter and thinking, yeah, that's the guy I want to lead the Free World.

