Trump Makes A Mockery Out Of Kavanaugh Swearing-In Ceremony

In a highly despicable action, Trump turned Judge Kavanaugh's swearing-in ceremony into a Trump rally where he viciously attacked his rivals and called Dr. Ford's allegations "lies and deceptions."

After thanking those present, Trump opened up the swearing-in ceremony of a US. Supreme Court Justice as if he was in a nut job campaign rally.

Trump said, "I would like to begin tonight’s proceeding differently than perhaps any other event of such magnitude. On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure."

Poor baby.

Trump's whole political persona is one of a sniveling snowflake and that has now turned bright red on most of Trump's surrogates faces on Fox News.

"Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process," Trump said.

Most likely describing his own judicial problems, Trump continued, "Our country, a man or woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. (Applause.) And with that, I must state that you, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent. Thank you. (Applause.) You were. Thank you very much. (Inaudible.)

Kavanaugh didn't face a court of law, imbecile. Judge Kavanaugh had a stacked deck in his favor full of mealy-mouthed Republican Senators who were going to vote yes, no matter what.

And they did.