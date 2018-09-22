Grandpa Grassley Tweets Nonsense About Kavanaugh Accuser

By Red Painter
Grandpa Grassley Tweets Nonsense About Kavanaugh Accuser

On one hand, I commend Chuck Grassley for clearly writing his own tweets and expressing his views without the use of an aide or a "tweet writer". It is refreshing to know that he is the one actually pecking out his tweets on a phone or laptop. That being said, sometimes I think he would benefit from a quick tutorial by an aide who can explain to him appropriate shorthand, what a DM is and how to actually write an effective tweet.

For example, here are his latest tweets about the hearing for Dr. Ford:

Is this meant to be a message TO Dr. Ford?

Was this supposed to be a DM (direct message) or a text message to Kavanaugh?

This one is actually funny and is Good Twitter:

Again, good move by Grassley to extend Dr. Ford more time and for keeping us on our toes on twitter.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV