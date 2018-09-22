Grandpa Grassley Tweets Nonsense About Kavanaugh Accuser

On one hand, I commend Chuck Grassley for clearly writing his own tweets and expressing his views without the use of an aide or a "tweet writer". It is refreshing to know that he is the one actually pecking out his tweets on a phone or laptop. That being said, sometimes I think he would benefit from a quick tutorial by an aide who can explain to him appropriate shorthand, what a DM is and how to actually write an effective tweet.

For example, here are his latest tweets about the hearing for Dr. Ford:

Is this meant to be a message TO Dr. Ford?

Five times now we hv granted extension for Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w her desire stated one wk ago that she wants to tell senate her story Dr Ford if u changed ur mind say so so we can move on I want to hear ur testimony. Come to us or we to u — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018

Was this supposed to be a DM (direct message) or a text message to Kavanaugh?

Judge Kavanaugh I just granted another extension to Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w the statement she made last week to testify to the senate She shld decide so we can move on I want to hear her. I hope u understand. It’s not my normal approach to b indecisive — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018

This one is actually funny and is Good Twitter:

With all the extensions we give Dr Ford to decide if she still wants to testify to the Senate I feel like I’m playing 2nd trombone in the judiciary orchestra and Schumer is the conductor — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018

Again, good move by Grassley to extend Dr. Ford more time and for keeping us on our toes on twitter.