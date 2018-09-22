Grandpa Grassley Tweets Nonsense About Kavanaugh Accuser
On one hand, I commend Chuck Grassley for clearly writing his own tweets and expressing his views without the use of an aide or a "tweet writer". It is refreshing to know that he is the one actually pecking out his tweets on a phone or laptop. That being said, sometimes I think he would benefit from a quick tutorial by an aide who can explain to him appropriate shorthand, what a DM is and how to actually write an effective tweet.
For example, here are his latest tweets about the hearing for Dr. Ford:
Is this meant to be a message TO Dr. Ford?
Was this supposed to be a DM (direct message) or a text message to Kavanaugh?
This one is actually funny and is Good Twitter:
Again, good move by Grassley to extend Dr. Ford more time and for keeping us on our toes on twitter.
Comments