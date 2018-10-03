Hillary Clinton Mocks Kavanaugh's 'Revenge' Conspiracy Theory

That moment in the Brett Kavanaugh hearings when he went full partisan and claimed that the attacks on him were, in part, derived from a desire of his enemies to exact "revenge for the Clintons." Clintons, plural. As Marcy at Emptywheel noted last week, THAT was a tell:

Kavanaugh’s use of the plural, “Clintons,” suggests he thinks this is revenge for his own actions 20 years ago, his own demand that a man and his family be publicly humiliated. But, again, if this is revenge, it suggests what happened to [Bill] Clinton ...was itself wrong. ...Kavanaugh... may recognize this as revenge and in so doing acknowledge that it is akin to the coordinated campaign he wrongly assumes is amassed against him, but he does not care that Democrats are (he imagines) adopting his own playbook... In using that word “revenge” and imagining that Democrats are exacting revenge for both the Clinton impeachment and the use of corrupt means as a means of winning the 2016 election, Kavanaugh admits that he’s just getting a taste of the medicine he once administered.

Hillary Clinton thought Brett Kavanaugh was giving her and her husband a LOT of unwarranted credit. She spoke at The Atlantic Festival on Tuesday.

"Boy, I tell you, they give us a lot of credit — 36 years ago we started this against Kavanaugh."

Hillary Clinton also had a question about Dr. Ford: "You have to ask yourself, why would anybody put themselves through this if they did not believe that they had important information to convey to the Senate? She said it was her civic duty."

Hillary Clinton doesn't see the current climate as a "dangerous time for men," heh.

"I don't see it so much as some kind of conflict as finally righting the balance, because there's been a tremendous imbalance on women's lives, women's narratives — they've been historically dismissed, condescended to," Clinton said.